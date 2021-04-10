IPL 201: Dhoni has been my go-to man, have learnt a lot from him, says Pant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant is pleased with the team's victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and after the win, he said that he has learnt a lot from MS Dhoni and the former India captain has been his "go-to man".



Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw delivered magnificent performances as they powered Delhi Capitals to a commanding seven-wicket win over CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Dhawan and Shaw played knocks of 85 and 72 respectively to help Delhi Capitals chase down the target of 189 runs, set by the Dhoni-led team. The victory must have been very special for Pant as it was his first game as Delhi Capitals' captain.

"It always feels good when you get the win in the end. In the middle phase, I was under some pressure. But Avesh and Tom (Curran) did well in the middle to restrict them to 188. It was very special walking out for the toss with MS," Pant told host broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

"He has been my go-to man. I have learnt a lot from him. We were thinking as to what we will do without Nortje and Rabada and I thought we had to do with the options we have. No, there was no effort for the NRR as it is still early stages in the tournament," he added.

Chasing the target, openers Dhawan and Shaw gave Delhi Capitals a brilliant start and scored regular boundaries. The duo took the team over the 50-run mark in just the fifth over.

Delhi Capitals' openers dominated the CSK bowlers and it was just the start that the team needed as they were chasing a massive target. Both formed a 138-run partnership and Pant said they played "some good cricketing shots."

"Prithvi and Shikhar did well for us in the powerplay. They kept it simple and played some good cricketing shots," Pant said. (ANI)

