IPL 2020: Player list for auction announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): A total of 332 cricketers will be auctioned in Kolkata on December 19 for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to be held next year.

The list of players was released on Friday.

While 997 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.

Seven overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews - have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket (Rs 2 crore).





Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.



A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be auctioned.

Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer. (ANI)

