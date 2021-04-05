IPL 2021 - Complete Schedule and Results

|
Date
Match Details
Time
Venue
9th April
2021
Friday
Match 01
MI vs RCB
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
10th April
2021
Saturday
Match 02
CSK vs DC
---
7:30 PM
IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
11th April
2021
Sunday
Match 03
SRH vs KKR
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
12th April
2021
Monday
Match 04
RR vs KXIP
---
7:30 PM
IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
13th April
2021
Tuesday
Match 05
KKR vs MI
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
14th April
2021
Wednesday
Match 06
SRH vs RCB
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
15th April
2021
Thursday
Match 07
RR vs DC
---
7:30 PM
IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
16th April
2021
Friday
Match 08
KXIP vs CSK
---
7:30 PM
IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
17th April
2021
Saturday
Match 09
MI vs SRH
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
18th April
2021
Sunday
Match 10
RCB vs KKR
---
3:30 PM
IST
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|
18th April
2021
Sunday
Match 11
DC vs KXIP
---
7:30 PM
IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
19th April
2021
Monday
Match 12
CSK vs RR
---
7:30 PM
IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
20th April
2021
Tuesday
Match 13
DC vs MI
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
21st April
2021
Wednesday
Match 14
KXIP vs SRH
---
3:30 PM
IST
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|
21st April
2021
Wednesday
Match 15
KKR vs CSK
---
7:30 PM
IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
22nd April
2021
Thursday
Match 16
RCB vs RR
---
7:30 PM
IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
23rd April
2021
Friday
Match 17
KXIP vs MI
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
24th April
2021
Saturday
Match 18
RR vs KKR
---
7:30 PM
IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
25th April
2021
Sunday
Match 19
CSK vs RCB
---
3:30 PM
IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
25th April
2021
Sunday
Match 20
SRH vs DC
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
26th April
2021
Monday
Match 21
KXIP vs KKR
---
7:30 PM
IST
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
27th April
2021
Tuesday
Match 22
DC vs RCB
---
7:30 PM
IST
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
28th April
2021
Wednesday
Match 23
CSK vs SRH
---
7:30 PM
IST
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
29th April
2021
Thursday
Match 24
MI vs RR
---
3:30 PM
IST
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|
29th April
2021
Thursday
Match 25
DC vs KKR
---
7:30 PM
IST
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
30th April
2021
Friday
Match 26
KXIP vs RCB
---
7:30 PM
IST
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
1st May
2021
Saturday
Match 27
MI vs CSK
---
7:30 PM
IST
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
2nd May
2021
Sunday
Match 28
RR vs SRH
---
3:30 PM
IST
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|
2nd May
2021
Sunday
Match 29
KXIP vs DC
---
7:30 PM
IST
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
3rd May
2021
Monday
Match 30
KKR vs RCB
---
7:30 PM
IST
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
4th May
2021
Tuesday
Match 31
SRH vs MI
---
7:30 PM
IST
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
5th May
2021
Wednesday
Match 32
RR vs CSK
---
7:30 PM
IST
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
6th May
2021
Thursday
Match 33
RCB vs KXIP
---
7:30 PM
IST
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
7th May
2021
Friday
Match 34
SRH vs CSK
---
7:30 PM
IST
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
8th May
2021
Saturday
Match 35
KKR vs DC
---
3:30 PM
IST
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
8th May
2021
Saturday
Match 36
RR vs MI
---
7:30 PM
IST
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
9th May
2021
Sunday
Match 37
CSK vs KXIP
---
3:30 PM
IST
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
9th May
2021
Sunday
Match 38
RCB vs SRH
---
7:30 PM
IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
10th May
2021
Monday
Match 39
MI vs KKR
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
11th May
2021
Tuesday
Match 40
DC vs RR
---
7:30 PM
IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
12th May
2021
Wednesday
Match 41
CSK vs KKR
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
13th May
2021
Thursday
Match 42
MI vs KXIP
---
3:30 PM
IST
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
13th May
2021
Thursday
Match 43
SRH vs RR
---
7:30 PM
IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
14th May
2021
Friday
Match 44
RCB vs DC
---
7:30 PM
IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
15th May
2021
Saturday
Match 45
KKR vs KXIP
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
16th May
2021
Sunday
Match 46
RR vs RCB
---
3:30 PM
IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
16th May
2021
Sunday
Match 47
CSK vs MI
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
17th May
2021
Monday
Match 48
DC vs SRH
---
7:30 PM
IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
18th May
2021
Tuesday
Match 49
KKR vs RR
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
19th May
2021
Wednesday
Match 50
SRH vs KXIP
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
20th May
2021
Thursday
Match 51
RCB vs MI
---
7:30 PM
IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
21st May
2021
Friday
Match 52
KKR vs SRH
---
3:30 PM
IST
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
21st May
2021
Friday
Match 53
DC vs CSK
---
7:30 PM
IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
22nd May
2021
Saturday
Match 54
KXIP vs RR
---
7:30 PM
IST
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
23rd May
2021
Sunday
Match 55
MI vs DC
---
3:30 PM
IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
23rd May
2021
Sunday
Match 56
RCB vs CSK
---
7:30 PM
IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
25th May
2021
Tuesday
Qualifier 1
TBC vs TBC
---
7:30 PM
IST
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
26th May
2021
Wednesday
|
Eliminator
TBC vs TBC
---
|
7:30 PM
IST
|
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
28th May
2021
Friday
|
Qualifier 2
TBC vs TBC
---
|
7:30 PM
IST
|
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
30th May
2021
Sunday
|
Final
TBC vs TBC
---
|
7:30 PM
IST
|
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad