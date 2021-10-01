IPL 2021: Hardik's batting might suffer if he pushes too hard to bowl, says MI head coach Jayawardene

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday said Hardik Pandya might struggle with the bat if he pushes too hard to bowl in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Notably, ever since Hardik underwent back surgery, he has not been bowling regularly.



"Because he hasn't bowled since Sri Lanka, I think what we are trying to do is what's best for Hardik going forward. We are talking to Indian management, and make sure sooner he feels comfortable, we get him into his bowling programme and prepare him," said Mahela Jayawardene in a pre-match press conference on Friday.

"(If Hardik can bowl in IPL) We have to look on a daily basis and evaluate and see how he progresses."

"But at the moment if he pushes too hard, it might be an issue where he might struggle and might be an issue where he might not be an asset even as a batsman. It's something we have to take in as a count," added the MI head coach.

Talking about the poor form of Suryakumar Yadav, Jayawardene said: "All batsmen go into this type of phase in certain tournaments. In the nets he is playing well, his focus is good. Suryakumar Yadav just needs to spend some time in the middle, his form is not a huge concern."

Mumbai Indians will next clash with Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

