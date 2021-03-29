IPL 2021: AB de Villiers 'all packed' to join RCB

Last week, Mike Hesson, the RCB Director of Cricket had said that AB de Villiers will once again be a wicketkeeping option for the franchise in this year's IPL.

For a few matches last year, AB de Villiers donned the wicketkeeping gloves and he is expected to do the same this year if it fixes the balance of the playing XI.

"We were delighted with the fact that Ab de Villiers loved wicketkeeping and he embraced it. He wanted to continue doing it, he is a real option, we now have a couple of other wicketkeeping options which is great. Mohammed Azharuddeen is a natural athlete with the gloves and in the field. We also have KS Bharat, he is a natural keeper, gives us different options as well," Hesson had said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

"We are not going to make the commitment now to you guys as to who will do what. We are really pleased with the options we have got and AB is certainly one of those," he had added.

The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Playoffs will also be played at the same venue. (ANI)