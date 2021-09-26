IPL 2021: All-round Jadeja delivers in CSK's nail-biting win

In a match full of twists and turns, it was Chennai who came out on top when it mattered the most. Chasing 172, Jadeja smashed 22 runs off eight deliveries and smacking Prasidh Krishna for two sixes and as many fours in the 19th over, after taking 1/21 in four overs.

Abu Dhabi, Sep 26 (IANS) Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show helped Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in a nail-biting IPL 2021 match here on Sunday.

With a hat-trick of wins in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Chennai re-gain their top position on the points table, demoting Delhi Capitals to second place.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 171/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 45, Nitish Rana 37 not out, Shardul Thakur 2/20, Josh Hazlewood 2/40) lost to Chennai Super Kings 172/8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 43, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40, Sunil Narine 3/41, Andre Russell 1/28) by two wickets.

