IPL 2021: Ashwin gets into heated argument with Southee and Morgan

Sharjah, Sep 28 (IANS) Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Tim Southee were involved in a heated argument during their IPL 2021 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

KKR seamer Tim Southee dismissed Ashwin on the first ball of the 20th over during the Capita's' innings; Ashwin was caught at the deep backward square and as he was walking by the pitch, the Kiwi pacer had some words to say to him.