IPL 2021 Auction: Jamieson bagged by RCB, all-rounder sold for whopping Rs 15 cr

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson on Thursday was bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction.



Jamieson had listed his base price as Rs 75 lakh coming into the auction and the all-rounder attracted bids from Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, in the end, Jamieson went to RCB for Rs 15 crore.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Chris Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8 crore), and Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore) were the biggest buys in the ongoing auction.

Maxwell was picked up by RCB, while Morris, Richardson, and Meredith went to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings respectively.

The IPL "mini-auction" this year is witnessing 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment. All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood chose to be slotted in the highest bracket.

However, right on the eve of the auction, England pacer Wood decided to withdraw his name in order to spend time with his family, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Twelve players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore. (ANI)

