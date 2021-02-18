IPL 2021 Auction: Jhye Richardson goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 cr

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): Australian bowler Jhye Richardson on Thursday was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore in the ongoing mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Richardson entered the auction with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and attracted a lot of interest from different teams but was picked up by Punjab Kings.

Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore while New Zealand pacer Adam Milne and Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile were picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1 crore and Sheldon Cottrell, Alex Carey, Sam Billings, and Kusal Perera all went unsold.

Meanwhile, South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive player at an IPL auction after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore.

Morris entered with a base price of Rs 75 lakh. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) both showed interest before Rajasthan Royals made a belated entry after RCB pulled out at Rs 10 crore.

Bidding continued between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and the South African all-rounder was finally sold to the Royals.

The fee smashed the record Rs 16 crore paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was also picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore during the auction while England batsman Dawid Malan was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 1.5 crore.

Also, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while England's all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore.

Earlier, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore. He had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but a bidding war unfolded between RCB and Chennai Super Kings.

Karun Nair who had his base price as Rs 50 lakh did not find any takers and he went unsold quite early in the auction. England batters Alex Hales and Jason Roy who had their base price as Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively also did not find any takers and he also went unsold. (ANI)

