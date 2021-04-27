IPL 2021: Australia cricketers want to stay till end, says CA source

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country and Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15, rumours started doing the rounds that Australian players don't wish to stay until the end of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Some outlets in the Australian media also started speculating that all their players involved in the IPL wanted to come back immediately via charter flights and they were in touch with the Australian government.

However, sources in the know of developments in Cricket Australia have ended the speculation by saying that these are nothing but rumours and the players involved in the IPL want to compete in the league till the end.

"The players are intending to remain until the end of the tournament unless something changes dramatically. The media reports citing otherwise are incorrect," the CA source told ANI.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn had informed that he requested Cricket Australia (CA) to arrange a charter flight so that the Australia-bound players can fly home safely after the end of the tournament.

"I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10 per cent of every IPL contract, was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn told News Corp media.

"I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week, so hopefully, the government will let us get home on a private charter," he added.

On Monday, Australian pacer Pat Cummins also donated USD 50,000 to aid India's fight against Covid-19. He made a donation to the PM-Cares Fund for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals. (ANI)