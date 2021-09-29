IPL 2021: Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl against Rajasthan

Dubai, Sep 29 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Match 43 of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

After the toss, Kohli said that England all-rounder George Gaeton will be making IPL debut, coming in for Kyle Jamieson in the playing eleven. "If you get off to a decent start you can get runs consistently. Feel as a batting unit we're doing a good job and want to continue that. Want to provide our bowlers with the conditions, it's a new pitch."