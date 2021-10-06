IPL 2021: Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl first against Hyderabad

Abu Dhabi, Oct 6 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Kohli said his playing eleven was unchanged from their six-run win against Punjab Kings on Sunday. "We have seen the wicket eases out in the second half. We had a bit of a jolt at the start of this leg. Against Chennai, we could have made a game out of it. We were 15-20 runs short. Every team wants to qualify with a few games to spare. Having qualified, we would want to back ourselves to deliver when under pressure."