IPL 2021: Ben Dwarshuis to replace Chris Woakes in Delhi Capitals squad

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Delhi Capital on Monday named Australian pacer Ben Dwarshuis as replacement for Chris Woakes in their squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after the England all-rounder pulled out of the tournament.

According to Delhi Capitals, Woakes, who picked up five wickets in three matches in the first half of the IPL 2021, has opted out of the tournament due to "personal reasons".