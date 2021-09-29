IPL 2021: Best chance for Virat Kohli to leave captaincy on a high

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday to put one foot into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs. This might also be the best chance for Virat Kohli to lead his side to their maiden IPL triumph apart from being his final chance.

Kohli has led the Bangalore franchise to 136 IPL matches -- second most as a captain behind MS Dhoni (198) -- but his side has hardly been challenging in the race to the title since 2011. Their best finish under Kohli, however, came in 2016 when they finished as runners-up after losing the match by eight runs.

It should also be noted that under Kohli, RCB has won 62 out of 136 matches, which records to 48.10 win percentage. It is dismal as compared to the two most successful captains in IPL history -- MS Dhoni (59.89) and Rohit Sharma (59.52) -- who have led their franchises to multiple triumphs.

But it could turn out to be the perfect departure of Kohli as a captain, if RCB manage to get their hands on the IPL 2021 trophy and bring an end to their never-ending drought. There have been sparks of positivity, too, from the Bangalore franchise in the ongoing season as they have looked like a challenging unit. In fact, RCB, have lost only four of their 11 matches thus far.

There are also positives in the side's batting line-up as Devdutt Padikkal alongside Kohli have looked consistent as openers and managed to give their side solid starts. Wicket-keeper batsman Srikar Bharat has chipped in with cameo knocks while the hard-hitting Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell has found his rhythm back in the IPL in RCB colours.

However, there still remains concern over the consistency of AB de Villiers and the capabilities of their bowling unit to defend a total. But even there, medium-pacer Harshal Patel looks to have managed to hit the right length and produce wickets time and again while Mohammed Siraj has been economical and Yuzvendra Chahal has been among wickets.

It will be upon them now to maintain the momentum and stick together to the unit to produce their best possible result in the playoffs and beyond to give their fearless captain a perfect reception.