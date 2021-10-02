IPL 2021: Bowlers, Iyer-Ashwin stand guide DC to 4-wicket win over MI

Courtesy a top notch performance by Avesh Khan (3/15) and Axar Patel (3/21), Delhi Capitals restricted Mumbai Indians to a paltry total of 129/8 in 20 overs.

Sharjah, Oct 2 (IANS) A sensational bowling performance by Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and a crucial stand between R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer guided Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the match 46 of the IPL 2021, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav with his 33 runs off 26 balls was the top-scorer as no other MI batsmen could cross 20-run mark

In reply, an important 39-run stand between Shreyas Iyer (33) and Ravichandran Ashwin's (20) helped Delhi chase down the target of 130 with five balls to spare.

Apart from Iyer and Ashwin , skipper Rishabh Pant (26) also played a vital knock for Delhi.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 129/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 33; Avesh Khan 3/15, Axar Patel 3/21) lost to Delhi Capitals 132-6 in 19.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 33, Rishabh Pant 26; Krunal Pandya 1/18).

