IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings sign up Drakes as replacement for Curran

Dubai, Oct 6 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Barbados all-rounder Dominic Drakes as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE.

Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer. It is believed that Drakes was already in the IPL bio-bubble, having been picked up by defending champions Mumbai Indians as a net bowler.