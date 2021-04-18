IPL 2021: Chennai wicket has stumped me says Morgan as RCB top table

Chennai: After stumbling to a 38-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan on Sunday said that the Chennai wicket has stumped him as he is not able to read the pitches on offer.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 were backed up a spirited bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs on Sunday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Andre Russell played a knock of 31 runs for KKR, but in the end, RCB managed to hold on to record their third victory in a row this season. This is the first time that RCB has managed to win their first three games in an IPL season.

"Certainly RCB's day with the bat on a rocket-hot afternoon game. The Chennai pitch certainly has stumped me, and I can't gauge the wicket. Everyone who batted on this wicket felt it played better but RCB played better. Probably not to be honest. Maxwell is a fine player, but to bowl, to AB you need to have that option. Yeah, yeah, we struggled to kick on and got us into a position where only Andre could do it. Different wickets in Mumbai, dew, and we have been watching those games," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, RCB might have been 9/2 in the second over, but Maxwell and de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 ensured that the side posts a total of 204/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Along with Maxwell and de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Kyle Jamieson also played knocks of 25 and 11 respectively. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets.

KKR has now lost two games out of three and they will next take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday.