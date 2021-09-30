IPL 2021: Chennai win toss, elect to bowl against Hyderabad

Sharjah, Sep 30 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 44 of the IPL 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Dhoni said that Dwayne Bravo comes in for Sam Curran in the playing eleven. "We'll bowl first because of the smaller dimensions and looks like a fresh wicket. When you keep playing here, it tends to slow down. It may not be as slow as the other wickets today."