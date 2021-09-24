IPL 2021: Chennai win toss, elect to bowl first against Bangalore

Sharjah, Sep 24 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 match here on Friday.

Chennai captain MS Dhoni confirmed that his team was unchanged from Sunday's 20-run win over Mumbai Indians. "There are a few wet patches, but it has dried out slightly. It's a small ground and there was dew the last time we played."