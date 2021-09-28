IPL 2021: Clinical Mumbai bowlers restrict PBKS to 135/6

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers put on a clinical show as they restricted Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 135/6 in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Tuesday.



For Mumbai, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets each while Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar returned with one each. Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda played innings of 42 and 28 respectively for Punjab Kings.

Put in to bat first, PBKS had an okayish start as the team gathered 38 runs in the first six with a loss of one wicket. Krunal Pandya sent Mandeep Singh back to the pavilion after trapping him in front of wickets for lbw in the last over of the powerplay. PBKS opener walked back after scoring 15 off 14 balls.

In the very next over, Kieron Pollard wreaked havoc on PBKS as the West Indian all-rounder removed compatriot Chris Gayle on one run and then dismissed KL Rahul in the same spell. PBKS captain walked back after scoring 21 off 22 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah made conditions worse from bad for Punjab as he removed Nicholas Pooran in the following over. Aiden Markram was then joined by Deepak Hooda on the pitch and the pair started to stabilise the ship for the team in red. At the halfway mark in the innings, Punjab score read 62/4. The duo mixed caution with delightful strokeplay as Punjab crossed 100 runs mark in the 15th over of the innings.

Markram and Hooda gathered 15 runs in the 15th over off Trent Boult. In the very next over Rahul Chahar clean bowled dangerous-looking Markram for 42 off 29 balls.

Hooda (28) was dismissed by Bumrah in the penultimate over of the innings. After the final over, the PBKS score read 135/6.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 135/6 (Aiden Markram 42, Deepak Hooda 28; Kieron Pollard 2-8, Jasprit Bumrah 2-24) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

