IPL 2021: Comeback unfolded the way I wanted it to, says Shreyas Iyer

Dubai [UAE], September 23 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals started the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on a fabulous note after defeating SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.



Delhi Capitals' fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada picked up five wickets between themselves to restrict SRH to 134/9 before the Delhi Capitals batters wrapped up the chase in 17.5 overs. The Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table with 14 points from 9 matches.

Shreyas Iyer, who played his first IPL match post recovering from his shoulder injury, played a crucial knock of 47 runs off 41 balls. Iyer was thrilled to make a dream comeback.

"It was a great feeling to be out there. It was like a story unfolding the way I wanted it to. It really felt special because I expected myself to come back into the team and perform. I am really happy with my performance," said Shreyas in an official release.

The 26-year-old added that he looked to back his instincts in the middle. "I wanted to be positive when I went into bat and I wanted to back my instincts. I looked to bat till the end and finish the game. And that's what happened. I gave myself some time in the middle and after a while, I was able to pick up the lengths of the deliveries."

When asked about the importance of starting off with a victory, Iyer said: "It's the best feeling in the world. When we came to Dubai, we were on top of the table and now starting off with a bang in this game, I feel that the spirits are high in the team. We need to continue with the same momentum and let's hope that we have a blast of a season."

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their next match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (ANI)

