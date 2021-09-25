IPL 2021: CSK bowlers pride themselves on bowling well at backend, says Bravo

Sharjah [UAE], September 25 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed that the side's bowling group prides itself on bowling well at the backend of an innings.



Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu played knocks of 38 and 32 respectively as CSK chased down the target of 157 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with six wickets in hand. With this win, MS Dhoni-led outfit went to the top of the table.

"I think it was a great team performance, we showed a good bowling display at the backend of the RCB's innings. It put us in a good position at the halfway stage. We had to chase 157 on a small ground like Sharjah. We will take it every other day. As a bowling group, we pride ourselves on the backend of the innings, we know it is tough. When you come up against quality batters, you have to just back your skills," Bravo told teammate Ambati Rayudu in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"For me, before the game, I try bowling around the wicket in the nets session and I try to land wide yorkers just to try to mix up the angles and give myself the best option to go straight or wide. It worked against RCB, Jadeja's spell was very crucial. We tried to shut RCB down and it worked," he added.

Earlier, Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored 70 and 53 to help RCB post 156/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Both openers shared a stand of 111 runs for the first wicket, but Dwayne Bravo's spell of 3-24 helped CSK restrict RCB under the 160-run mark.

CSK will next square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

