IPL 2021: CSK net bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi leaves for India

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi has left for India as the youngster has been picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a net bowler.



"Young Fast bowler @fazalhaqfarooq6 left to India where he is roped in as a net bowler by @ChennaiIPL for the upcoming season of @IPL!" Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeted.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni on Wednesday revealed the "all-new" jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), commencing on April 9.

The Chennai-based franchise had taken to Twitter and shared a video of Dhoni in which he can be seen unboxing and revealing the new jersey of the side. "Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with the all-new #Yellove! #WhistlePodu," CSK captioned the post.

Earlier on Wednesday, CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina had arrived in Mumbai for the 2021 IPL. The all-rounder had posted stories on his Instagram account that started with him getting inside the airport, landing in Mumbai and then starting his quarantine period in the city.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.

The Dhoni-led side had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table. Raina had missed the IPL 2020 season after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons but will play in this year's cash-rich league.

In the players' auction held on February 18, Chennai bought the likes of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham. CSK has won the IPL thrice and is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history. CSK will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

