IPL 2021: DC captain Rishabh Pant breaks Sehwag's record

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) During their match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah, captain Rishabh Pant broke Virender Sehwag's record to achieve a milestone for the Delhi Capitals.

On Tuesday, Pant scored 39 runs against KKR in their IPL game and while batting, he broke a record of former DC captain and legendary cricketer Sehwag. The former cricketer had for long been the highest run-getter for the franchise, having scored 2382 runs in 85 innings. Pant went past Sehwag and now leads the chart with 2390 runs in 75 innings.