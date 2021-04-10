IPL 2021: DC shares video of Pant engaging in 'friendly' chat with Dhoni, Raina, Pujara on eve of CSK game

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): It is set to be a battle worth watching when Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. And DC skipper Rishabh Pant spent some quality time with CSK skipper and his mentor MS Dhoni on Friday.



Delhi Capitals shared a video on Twitter in which Pant can be seen having conversations with Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Cheteshwar Pujara. In fact, Pant and Dhoni can be seen discussing the pitch in a longish conversation. "A day ahead of the #CSKvDC clash, @RishabhPant17 caught up with some of his mates from @ChennaiIPL. It's not gonna be quite as friendly tonight," the franchise tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed excitement to witness the clash between CSK and Delhi Capitals. As the newly-appointed Delhi Capitals skipper, Pant, in his first game as captain will face former India skipper Dhoni, Shastri is excited for the 'Guru vs Chela (Master versus Disciple)' show in the IPL match.

"Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj. Stump Mic suniyega zaroor #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021," Shastri tweeted.

Pant is also looking forward to leading the team for the first time and the wicket-keeper batsman had said it will be "extra special to walk out for the toss with Dhoni".

"It will be extra special to walk out for the toss with MS Dhoni tomorrow. This will be the first time that I will be leading an IPL team and the first match is against Mahi bhai. I have learned a lot from him, and I have gained a lot of experience from him. Hopefully, I can use this experience against him, and we can win this match. That's what I am looking forward to," Pant said in a statement on Friday.

Pant added that the Delhi Capitals squad, for the IPL 2021, has a great mix of experience and youth. "I have been talking to the senior players like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane about the fields we can set and other strategic decisions for the team. I have been talking to Ricky and our bowling coach James Hopes as well. There's a good mix of seniors and juniors in our squad and I think with the help of Ricky, we can do something different this year," the skipper had said. (ANI)

