IPL 2021: DC spinner Mishra moved to 'designated' medical facility after testing COVID positive

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Delhi Capitals on Tuesday informed that star spinner Amit Mishra has been moved to a designated medical care facility after he tested positive for coronavirus.



The franchise medical team is in constant touch with Mishra and is ensuring his safety. The side also wished Mishra a speedy recovery.

"Delhi Capitals leg spinner Amit Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been moved to a designated medical care facility, as per BCCI & IPL guidelines," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

"The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Mishra, and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery," it added.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has also tested positive for COVID-19. This after bowling coach L Balaji tested positive on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, a senior CSK official said that the sample has gone for a re-test. "His sample came positive and has gone for a retest and we can know only confirm after that report comes," the official said.

Asked about the other players, the official said they have started heading out with Balaji in isolation as he tested positive. "The players have started moving with Balaji staying in isolation as he tested positive. The foreign players are awaiting a confirmation from BCCI on the route of travel while the Indian players are heading home."

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, in an emergency meeting, unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.

The BCCI also said that it will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

The BCCI also thanked all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners, and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.

India registered 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data. (ANI)

