IPL 2021: DC very talented side, but our team matches strongly against theirs, says Bond

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond reckons Delhi Capitals is a really talented team and as a result, he believes the Rohit Sharma-led side needs to be at their best to come out on top when the two side clash on Tuesday.



Mumbai Indians has played three games in the ongoing edition so far, managing to win two games just like DC. Delhi and Mumbai are currently placed at third and fourth places in the points table.

"They are a team that is highly talented, last year they played outstanding cricket and have started the season well again, particularly with the bat. I think they all were particularly close games last year, we probably played some of our best cricket against Delhi. They certainly deserved their place in the final and have started off the season strongly once again. We take a lot of confidence, we know we are a team that matches strongly against them. We know the wicket is tricky but we we have got experience on it, hopefully that will hold us in good stead," said Bond in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

Delhi and Mumbai had played the final of last year's IPL and it was Rohit Sharma's team who came out on top. In all the four matches played last season, Mumbai managed to outclass Delhi.

"We are always well planned and we have attacked their players in different ways and we will do the same. In the last couple of games, the teams have got good start against us, our spinners have done a brilliant job in the middle. Teams are scoring 20-25 runs of the last five overs which is a real credit to our bowlers. They are really clear about what they want to do," said Bond.

Delhi Capitals had last defeated Punjab Kings while Mumbai Indians outclassed SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous game in this year's IPL.

Delhi Capitals has played all its three games at Wankhede Stadium and the side would now play its next two games here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

