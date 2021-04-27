IPL 2021: DC win toss, opt to field against RCB

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI): Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals on Tuesday won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.



At the time of the toss, DC skipper Pant said: "We are going to bowl first, the wicket looks on the drier side so we are looking to make use of the wicket. Ishant is playing in place of Ashwin."

On the other hand, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said: "We would have bowled as well. Dew is a big factor here. I think it came as early as the first innings. So we got to set a nice foundation. We need to keep that intent going. Saini makes way for Rajat Patidar, he will bat at 3. Daniel Sams replaces Dan Christian."

Delhi Capitals made one change to their lineup as they brought in Ishant Sharma in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. On the other hand, RCB made two changes as the side brought in Rajat Patidar and Daniel Sams in place of Navdeep Saini and Dan Christian.

Delhi Capitals and RCB are currently at the second and third position in the points table with 8 points each from five matches.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

