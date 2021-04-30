IPL 2021: Dedicating this win to all frontline workers who are doing their best to keep us safe, says Pant

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): With the second wave of COVID-19 rampant in the country, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has dedicated the comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium to the frontline workers who have been working overtime to fight the pandemic.





Taking to Twitter, Pant wrote: "Absolutely thrilled with the way the team played today. Clinical performance from everyone and we'll take this confidence into the next games!! Dedicating this win to all the frontline workers across India who are doing their best to keep us safe @DelhiCapitals #RP17."



Prithvi Shaw was the star of the show for DC as he hit a swashbuckling 82 off 41 balls to take the game away from KKR. He was especially severe on Shivam Mavi, picking 25 runs from the first over itself - 24 off the bat and a wide. While Shaw did look like a man on a mission, the youngster said he was not really looking at some specific plan and was just waiting for the bad balls.



"Wasn't thinking anything to be honest. Was just waiting for the loose balls. We've played for four-five years now (with Shivam Mavi), so I knew where he will bowl to me. I was prepared (for the short ball). The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately he didn't bowl," he explained to the host broadcasters after the game.



While it looked all so easy from the outside, Shaw said that it wasn't easy to play the slower bowlers and he had to wait for his opportunity to cash in.



"On this wicket especially when the spinner is bowling it wasn't coming very nicely onto the bat. Was stopping a little. Was waiting for them to bowl at me on off stump or outside so I can free my hands. When I'm in there, I keep playing and don't think about the score," he pointed. (ANI)

