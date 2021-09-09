IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals head coach Ponting arrives in Dubai

Dubai, Sep 9 (IANS) Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting arrived in Dubai on Thursday ahead of the upcoming second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in UAE. "The Boss is here. Is it too early to already be excited for @RickyPonting's first speech?" wrote the franchise on Twitter.

The former Australian captain has been the head coach of Delhi since 2018, taking over from Rahul Dravid. This is Ponting's fourth season with Delhi in the IPL. Under him, Delhi finished at bottom of the table in 2018 before finishing third in 2019 and becoming runners-up in 2020.