IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Sharjah, Oct 2 (IANS) Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the match 46 of the IPL 2021, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

Delhi made only one change in their team as they brought in Prithvi Shaw in place of Lalit Yadav.

Speaking at the toss, DC captain Pant said he feels chasing will be a better option at Sharjah. "When we played the last time, it felt like a better option to chase here. DC will take one match at a time, and even though we qualified, we will take one at a time," Pant said.