IPL 2021: Dew played 'big factor' in second innings, says Mayank

Mayank Agarwal's masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course of victory but Shikhar Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side as Delhi Capitals registered an easy win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai: After suffering a six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings' opening batsman Mayank Agarwal said that the dew played a big factor in the game.

Mayank's (69) sensational knock and a final over cameo by Shahrukh Khan (15) had propelled Punjab Kings to put an impressive 195 for four. In response, Dhawan's (92) firing innings and Marcus Stoinis' (27) onslaught helped Delhi Capitals get over the line with six wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

"I thought it was a good total, it was not as easy in the first innings. Dew played a factor coming in the second innings. As I said, it was not that easy as it looked in the second innings. I thought Delhi Capitals batted exceedingly well, also there was a dew factor, it was not that easy, credit to Delhi bowlers for how they executed after the 12th over mark," said Mayank while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

Earlier, Mayank and Rahul played knocks of 69 and 61 respectively as Punjab Kings posted a total of 195/4 in the allotted twenty overs. For Punjab Kings, Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan remained unbeaten on 22 and 15. For Delhi Capitals, Chris Woakes, Lukman Meriwala, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan scalped one wicket each.

"I was not thinking too much. I thought I got a good ball in the last match, I did not want to stress too much about it. I just went there and stuck to what worked for me," said Mayank.

"I was batting well in the nets, I was getting in good positions, it is about holding shape and getting in good positions and doing the things that are working for me. I am happy with the way I am batting," he added.