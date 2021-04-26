IPL 2021: Dhawan and Pant came out to bat in Super Over because of Rashid, says Prithvi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has said that Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant came out to bat for the side in the Super Over as it was being bowled by Rashid Khan for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).



Kane Williamson played an unbeaten knock of 66 but he did not find a supporting act at the other end till a 14-run cameo from Jagadeesha Suchith took the match into a Super Over here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. In the end, Delhi Capitals managed to chase eight runs in the Super Over to win the match.

"It was a good wicket in the first six overs and then it slowed down, but it was fine. I felt the wicket was behaving a bit slower, the spinners were bowling well. 160 was good enough to defend, but a close game. I am just doing all those stuff I have worked with. It's helping me right now, so I think I should continue that," Shaw told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"I didn't think about it (Super Over) but Williamson played fantastic. He played a really good knock. Axar bowled really well in the Super Over. I wasn't there, I knew Shikhar bhai and Pant would go for sure because Rashid was going to bowl for sure. So, they wanted Pant and Shikhi to go and hit," he added.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 53 and 37 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a score of 159/4 in the allotted 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith also chipped in with knocks of 28 and 34 while for SRH, Siddarth Kaul returned with two wickets.

Delhi Capitals is now at second place in the points table with 8 points from 5 matches. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)