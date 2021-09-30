IPL 2021: Dhoni completes 100 catches for CSK

Sharjah, Sep 30 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Thursday became the first player to complete hundred catches for a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former India skipper completed the landmark for CSK when he took a simple one to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha in Ravindra Jadeja's over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 44 of the league. Dhoni took three catches in the match on Thursday.