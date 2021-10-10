IPL 2021: Don't have words to describe how we are feeling, says Pant after defeat

Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant fell short of words to describe how he felt after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched the Qualifier 1 here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.



CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 as Dhoni returned to form with a much needed 18 off six balls.

In the last two overs, CSK needed 24 runs but Avesh Khan dismissed set batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball. Dhoni whacked a six and match came down to 12 needed off the last six balls.

In the final over, Tom Curran removed Moeen Ali but Dhoni held the nerves to seal the CSK spot in the final.

"Obviously it's very disappointing, don't have enough words to describe how we are feeling right now. The only thing we can do is rectify our mistakes and move on to the next one. I thought that Tom bowled beautifully throughout the match, last over, unfortunately, went for runs," said Pant during the post-match presentation.

"I thought the bowler who is having a great day, it's better to use him for the last over. I thought the score was decent but they got off to a flier in the powerplay and we didn't get enough wickets and that was the main difference," he added.

Delhi Capitals will play the winner of the Eliminator match and Pant said the side will rectify their mistakes ahead of Qualifier 2.

"As a cricketer, we are going to rectify our mistakes, gonna learn from it and move on to the next one. Hopefully, we can win and play the final," Pant signed off. (ANI)

