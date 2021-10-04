IPL 2021: Dubai wicket wasn't easiest to hit spinners, says Shubman Gill

Dubai [UAE], October 4 (ANI): After playing a knock of 57 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Shubman Gill revealed that the pitch was not the easiest to hit spinners for constant boundaries.



"It was important to keep the wickets in hand, and when the balls and runs were closer then just take it easy. It was important to assess the wicket. It wasn't easy to hit the spinners on this wicket. I was targeting the shorter side, and the leg-side was shorter than the off-side at one end. When I didn't have much runs under the belt, you don't want the opposition to gain the upper hand," Gill told host broadcaster Star Sports after KKR's six-wicket win over SRH.

"When you play on slower wickets, it's more important to play with the wrists and that comes naturally to me. I took on the extra pace (of Umran) today and it came off in this game, but in another game it might not," he added.

Gill played a knock of 57 runs as KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets with two balls to spare here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. With this win, KKR consolidated its position at the fourth spot and the side now has 12 points from 13 games.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped KKR restrict SRH to 115/8 in the allotted twenty overs. For Eoin Morgan-led side, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets each while for SRH, Kane Williamson top-scored with a knock of 26 runs.

KKR will next square off against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

