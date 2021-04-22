IPL 2021: Dube, Tewatia steer Rajasthan to 177/9 against RCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia played knocks of 46 and 40 runs respectively to steer Rajasthan Royals to 177/9 in their allotted 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.



Put in to bat first, Rajasthan has the worst possible start as they lost both openers Jos Buttler (8) and Manan Vohra (7) inside four overs.

The fall of wickets did not stop as David Miller too departed on a two-ball duck. Pacer Mohammed Siraj picked his second scalp of the day as he caught Miller in front of the wickets.

Skipper Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube tried to stitch the innings and added some quick runs for the fourth-wicket stand. The duo added 25 runs before Kane Richardson removed Samson (21) and broke the partnership in the eighth over.

Riyan Parag joined Dube in the middle. The duo build the innings and added 66 runs off 39 balls for the fifth wicket. Dube looked in great touch and Parag supported him nicely in the partnership. Parag's 25-run stint was ended by Harshal Patel in the 14th over.

Rahul Tewatia came in to bat at number seven. Dube and Tewatia added 24 runs together before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Richardson in the 16th over. He played a knock of 46 off 32 balls.

Chris Morris and Tewatia steered the side to the 150-run mark. Tewatia was bagged by Siraj in the 19th over. He played a knock of 40 off 23 including two sixes.

In the last over, Rajasthan lost Morris (10) and Chetan Sakariya (0) but Shreyas Gopal added seven crucial runs off four balls.



For RCB, Siraj and Harshal Patel bagged three wickets each.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 177/9 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 46, Rahul Tewatia 40; Siraj 3-27, Harshal Patel 3-47) vs RCB. (ANI)

