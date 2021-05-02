IPL 2021: Enjoying captaincy, we need to try few things in Kolkata leg, says Pant

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): After registering a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said that his side needs to try a few things more in the upcoming Kolkata leg of the tournament.



Shikhar Dhawan played a knock of 69 runs as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Along with Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw also played a quickfire knock of 39 runs. For Punjab Kings, Chris Jordon, Harpreet Brar, and Riley Meredith returned with one wicket each.

With this win, Delhi Capitals has moved to the first spot in the points table with 12 points from 8 games while Punjab Kings remain in sixth place with six points.

"Shikhar and Prithvi gave us a very good start. In the first innings, the ball was gripping, and even in the second innings, it was slow but the way they started was commendable. It feels so good when you have a great start in every match," Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Most of the things are sorted but we need to try a few things for the Kolkata leg. The competition is very good, it's difficult we can make everyone play. I am enjoying captaincy, learning each and every day. Everyone is helping me," he added.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal played an unbeaten knock of 99 runs as Punjab Kings posted a score of 166/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with Agarwal, Dawid Malan also chipped in with a knock of 26 runs. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada returned with three wickets.

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

