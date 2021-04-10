IPL 2021: Execution of bowlers was poor, says Dhoni after losing to DC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): After suffering a massive defeat against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said the execution of his bowlers was poor.



Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw delivered magnificent performances as they powered Delhi Capitals to a commanding seven-wicket win over CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Dhawan and Shaw played knocks of 85 and 72 respectively to help Delhi Capitals chase down the target of 189 runs, set by the Dhoni-led team. CSK's Shardul Thakur scalped two wickets in the match but gave away 53 runs from his 3.4 overs.

Dwayne Bravo's performance with the ball was better compared to others from the team. Bravo picked one wicket and conceded 28 runs from his four overs. Dhoni also said that "a lot depended on dew" before praising his side's batsmen for taking the team's score to 188.

"A lot depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start and that's why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters did a good job to reach 188 because it was tacky until dew settled in 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, and if batters are hitting you over the fields, that's fair enough," Dhoni told hosts broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

"The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled, but the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games. The opposition has half an hour in a 7:30 start when the pitch is really tacky and the ball stops a bit, so we need to get 15-20 runs extra to be safe. If we get dew consistently, then 200 will be a must on a pitch like this. Their (Delhi) bowlers bowled a great line when it was stopping and seaming a bit, and the openers got really good balls in which they got out and that can happen in a game like this," he added.

CSK will now return to action on April 16 when they face Punjab Kings. (ANI)

