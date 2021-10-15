IPL 2021: Extremely grateful, feels amazing to be part of CSK, says Uthappa

CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL 2021 final and lifted their fourth IPL title. CSK had earlier won three IPL titles in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

Dubai, Oct 16 (IANS) After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fourth IPL trophy, star batsman Robin Uthappa on Friday said that he is extremely grateful and it feels amazing to be part of MS Dhoni-led side, especially how last year went for them.

"Extremely grateful, it feels amazing to be part of this side, especially how last year went for us. It was a very lean season for us last year and so it was important for us to come back and play as well as we could and be really grateful that we have been able to," said Robin Uthappa after the win.

"I just want to come in and contribute to the team's success," he added.

Talking about the environment in the CSK group, the stylish batsman said that there is a lot of clarity.

"They create a very secure environment within the group and there's a lot of clarity and communication within the support staff and the players and that really helps in building a secure group," said Uthappa, who performed well with the bat for CSK in the last two matches.

"I believe it's your players who are not playing in the eleven that really create the atmosphere within the group and they make sure that they look after the players who are not playing in the eleven and I think that's one of the biggest takeaways of our success in IPL," he added.

--IANS

avn/bsk