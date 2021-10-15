IPL 2021 Final: Kolkata win toss, elect to bowl first

Dubai, Oct 15 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium here on Friday. Both teams are unchanged from their respective wins in the Qualifiers.

After winning the toss, Morgan said, "The wicket looks good and there's some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight."