IPL 2021: Gaikwad and Bravo got us more than what we expected, says MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was all praise for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwyane Bravo after the team in the yellow defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.



For CSK, Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets and Deepak Chahar took two. For Mumbai Indians, Saurabh Tiwary was the highest scorer after playing a knock of 50 runs. With this win, Chennai Super Kings went to the top of the IPL table while Mumbai is now in danger of falling outside the top 4 if they get on a losing streak.

"At 30 for 4, you want to put up a respectable score, I felt Rutu and Bravo got us more than what we expected. We thought of 140, to get close to 160 was tremendous. The wicket was two-paced, slightly slow to start off," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

"Also, it's difficult if you're batting lower down, if you don't get a chance to see what is happening, you want to go hard. Rayudu got injured, so it was tough to come back from there but we batted sensibly and finished superbly. It was sensible for one batter to bat right through to the end," he added.

Mumbai Indians captain Kieron Pollard also shared his thoughts about the defeat as he said: "We must have got a partnership. You can do a lot of things differently in hindsight. Losing by 20 runs, I think that is the difference. Gave too many with the ball at the end."

"Their batters tried to continue the momentum throughout, we didn't do that. We could have learnt from their mistake of losing too many wickets in the powerplay. We needed one guy to bat deep. We had a couple of soft dismissals. We can't let that happen at this level, but we still have six games to go," the West Indian added. (ANI)