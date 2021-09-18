IPL 2021: Good thing for RCB that Virat, Maxwell, ABD look in good form, says Siraj

Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj has said that it augurs well for his side that star batting trio -- Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell are looking in good form ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season resumption.



Before the IPL 2021 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RCB had reached the third position on the points table with 10 points from seven matches.

"It felt nice to join the team after quarantine. It is a very nice environment. All our batsmen look in form. It is a good thing for the team that Virat Bhai, Maxwell and AB de Villiers are looking in good form," said Siraj in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of RCB.

Siraj and Kohli landed in Dubai on Sunday after RCB arranged a charter flight to get the duo out of Manchester. Both the players underwent six-day quarantine and now have joined the team bubble.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league. (ANI)

