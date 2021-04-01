IPL 2021: Great to step onto the ground after being in quarantine for a week, says Umesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Delhi Capitals pacer Umesh Yadav has said he enjoyed the first practice session with the boys after spending a week in quarantine.



The pacer started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise and has now returned to the Delhi camp after being acquired for his base price of Rs 1 crore in the mini-auction in February.

The 33-year-old, who has picked up 119 wickets in 121 IPL matches expressed that he feels at home in the Delhi Capitals camp.

"I started my IPL career with the Delhi team, so the Delhi franchise feels like home to me. I know a lot of players in the team. I have been playing with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant for quite some time. So, it doesn't feel like I am joining a new team. I am already feeling very comfortable in the Delhi Capitals camp," said Umesh in a Delhi Capitals release.

The speedster added that he really enjoyed his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Tuesday, "It feels really nice to be here with the Delhi Capitals team. I really enjoyed the practice session. After being in quarantine for one week, it was great to step onto the ground and spend some time with the boys."

When asked about his mindset for IPL 2021, the fast bowler said, "I just want to do well whenever I have the ball in my hand. I will definitely give my best for my team and keep getting better everyday."

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals appointed Rishabh Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season. The wicket-keeper batsman will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said that Pant deserves to lead the franchise looking at his recent performances. Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

