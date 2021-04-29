IPL 2021: Guys knew Delhi pitch would be good, unlike Chennai, says Rohit

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): After registering a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that his side was excited to play in Delhi as the pitch would be better than what they had to endure in Chennai.



Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya starred with the bat as Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. De Kock and Krunal played knocks of 70 and 39 respectively to give Mumbai a much-needed win this season.

With this win, MI has held on to its fourth position in the points table and the side now has 6 points from 6 games. On the other hand, RR remain at the seventh spot with just 4 points.

"We needed that win badly after a couple of losses. We did everything right today, right from ball one, and very clinical towards the end as well. Individuals took the responsibilities that were given to them, it was a collective effort. Guys were positive as they got to know we were going to Delhi, because it was a good pitch, not like Chennai! I thought the bowlers did the job for us," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"There is a lot of discussion that happens around us, because there is a way we want to play. It is very easy to go down when we know they are 110 in 12 overs, it is very easy to lose confidence. But we stuck to our plans. Very happy with Quinny's knock, we know how good he can be. Not to forget Krunal's innings as well," he added.

Earlier, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube got among the runs as RR posted a score of 171/4 in the allotted 20 overs. Samson (42), Buttler (41), and Dube (35) got among the runs, but none of them scored at a rollicking pace and as a result, Mumbai Indians' death-over specialists Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah managed to maintain a stranglehold in the end.

"In the last 7 overs, we gave around 50 runs with 7 seven wickets in hand for them. Playing the conditions is very important. We knew that we are going to play on good pitches after Chennai. We did not adapt well as a team there, but having said, it looks like from here on the pitch will suit us," said Rohit.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

