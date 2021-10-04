IPL 2021: Hetmyer's heroics helps Delhi Capitals topple CSK to regain top spot

Dubai [UAE], October 4 (ANI): Shimron Hetmyer smashed 28 runs off 18 balls to help Delhi Capitals register a thrilling three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.



Despite CSK scoring 136 in the allotted 20 overs, the match went down the wire both teams fighting hard for the win in the last over. With this win, Delhi Capitals now has 20 points and are at the top of the table.

In the last two overs, Delhi Capitals needed 16 runs to win and Hetmyer smashed 10 from the 19th. Moreover, Dwayne Bravo removed Axar Patel in the final over but Kagiso Rabada hit a four to finally seal the game for Delhi Capitals.

Chasing 137, Delhi Capitals got off to a bad start as the side lost Prithvi Shaw in the third over. However, Shikhar Dhawan launched a counter-attack as he hammered 21 runs in Deepak Chahar's over.

Dhawan took Delhi Capitals over the 50-run mark inside six over before Josh Hazlewood removed Shreyas Iyer.

Three overs later Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant to put the side on backfoot. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and Delhi Capitals were soon found reeling at 99/6.

Shardul dismissed Dhawan and R Ashwin in the same over as CSK came back in the game. Delhi Capitals needed 33 runs in the last four overs.

Shimron Hetmyer along with Axar Patel smashed 17 in the 17th and 18th over respectively as Delhi Capitals moved towards victory.

Bravo dismissed Axar Patel in the last over but a flick by Kagiso Rabada sealed a thrilling win for Delhi Capitals.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu smashed a fighting half-century but Delhi Capitals restricted CSK to 136/5.

CSK were 88/4 after the 14 overs but Rayudu exploits with the bat in the death helped the MS Dhoni-led side post 136 in the allotted 20 overs.

For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel picked two while Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each.

Brief scores: CSK 136/5 (Ambati Rayudu 55, Robin Uthappa 19; Axar Patel 2-18) vs Delhi Capitals 139/7 (Shikhar Dhawan 39, Shimron Hetmyer 28; Shardul Thakur 2-13) (ANI)

