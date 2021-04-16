IPL 2021: Hoping to be fit and ready within the week, says Kane Williamson

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Kane Williamson is likely to be ready for action within the week. Williamson missed the first two games for SRH in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League as the David Warner-led side failed to get over the line in both matches, exposing the team's middle-order woes.



The New Zealand skipper is hoping to recover within a week and has already started light training. "Recovery is going really well and you know it's been focused to get pain-free as quickly as possible, and we are certainly tracking really nicely and hoping to be fit and ready within the week," said Williamson in a video posted on SRH's Twitter.

"It's been a bit of balance between practice and rehab and sorts of things. But, for the most part, the progression has been really good. So, pretty optimistic about being close to full fitness very soon," he added.

On Wednesday, after SRH's loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Trevor Bayliss had said, "Kane Williamson is out having a bit of a run now. He trained on one of the days -- we had two days' practice before this game and he practised on one of those days so he's coming along."

Bayliss had further mentioned that spinner Mohammad Nabi has not recovered from the blow he sustained during their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and that's why Jason Holder replaced him in the playing XI against RCB.

"Nabi, when he got hit the other day in the first match, he's feeling the effects of that hit for a couple of days after that. So he was deemed unfit. He had a bit of a headache and a heavy head. That allowed us to play Jason, and from the pace-bowling point of view he gave us a point of difference with a little bit of height and bounce," he had said.

SRH will next lock horns against Mumbai Indians here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

