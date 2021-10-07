IPL 2021: How on earth does RCB always leave AB to try and perform miracles, asks Dale Steyn

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has said he finds it difficult to understand why Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leave AB de Villiers to do too much in the backend of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.



A spirited bowling performance saw Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeat RCB by four runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 13 off the final over against AB de Villiers to help his side register a thrilling victory.

"I get they've qualified, but how on earth does RCB always leave AB to try and perform miracles," tweeted Steyn.

AB de Villiers walked out to bat in the 15th over of the innings and RCB still needed 50 runs to win off 35 balls. In the end, the Proteas batter remained unbeaten on 19 off 13 balls but he failed to take his side over the line.

Earlier, Jason Roy played a knock of 44 runs as SRH posted a total of 141/7 in the allotted twenty overs. For RCB, Harshal Patel returned with the figures of 3-33.

RCB will next take on Delhi Capitals on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

