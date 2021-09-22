IPL 2021: Hyderabad elect to bat first against Delhi

Dubai, Sep 22 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals in the fourth match of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 here on Wednesday.

After the toss, Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson said, "Looks a good surface, important for us to assess conditions first up and get some runs on the board. It's a chance to regroup and want to put up a much better performance. Holder, Rashid, Warner and myself are the four foreign players."