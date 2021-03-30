IPL 2021: I'm sure Pant will be a talismanic leader, says Raina

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina feels wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant would be a talismanic leader for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which gets underway from April 9.



Delhi Capitals has appointed Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season of the IPL. The wicket-keeper batsman will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament, for the injured Shreyas Iyer, who has hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series.

Raina, who will be seen in action for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), congratulated Pant on being named as the captain of Delhi Capitals.

"Heartiest congratulations to @RishabhPant17 on being named the captain of @DelhiCapitals for this season. I am sure he will be a talismanic leader and will be donning this new cap with pride," Raina tweeted.

On his new role, Pant in a statement said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said, "The previous two seasons under Shreyas' leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can't wait for the season to get started."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

